CNN —

A Los Angeles dog proved herself “Master of Puppies” after sneaking into one of legendary metal band Metallica’s concerts.

The band posted about the surprise guest at their August 25 Los Angeles show on Facebook.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” reads their post, referring to their ongoing international tour. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

Storm thoroughly enjoyed the sold-out show, according to Metallica, who posted a picture of the adventurous pup seated at the venue.

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” the band wrote. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ “Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’”

Storm was taken to a nearby shelter after she was found at the concert, according to a Facebook post from the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. Her owner saw the post and picked her up the next day, the shelter said.

“Based on the owners Facebook page, the dog looks cared for and loved,” wrote the nonprofit. “Thank you to everyone who helped to share the post. Happy that the dog found its way home.”

Storm was found seated at a Metallica show before being returned to her family. From Metallica

And although Storm’s story had a happy ending, other metal fans shouldn’t follow the pup’s example, according to Metallica.

“You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour,” the band wrote. “But this dog sure did have her day.”

The show was one of two sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium, which broke the venue’s record for highest single show attendance, according to a Facebook post. The band is currently promoting its 11th studio album, “72 Seasons.”

SoFi Stadium and Storm’s owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.