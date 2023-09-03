Labor Day is here, which means summer is winding down and schools are reopening.
The first Monday in September also commemorates the American labor movement and contributions workers have made to the US economy.
Since it’s a bank holiday, many Americans will be traveling or hosting their last summer barbeques. But if you have errands to run, here are the businesses and institutions that will be open and closed on Monday, September 4.
Retailers
Those who need to run into the grocery store will be in luck. Major retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (CBDY) and Kroger (KR) will be operating as normal.
Most Walgreens and CVS