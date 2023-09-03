New York CNN —

Labor Day is here, which means summer is winding down and schools are reopening.

The first Monday in September also commemorates the American labor movement and contributions workers have made to the US economy.

Since it’s a bank holiday, many Americans will be traveling or hosting their last summer barbeques. But if you have errands to run, here are the businesses and institutions that will be open and closed on Monday, September 4.

Retailers

Those who need to run into the grocery store will be in luck. Major retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (CBDY) and Kroger (KR) will be operating as normal.

Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images

Most Walgreens and CVS