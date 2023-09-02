New York CNN —

Parents aren’t alone in feeling the extra pinch in the wallet this year in paying for back-to-school necessities. Teachers, too, are digging deeper to meet their classroom needs out of pocket.

Sarah Adkins, a third grader teacher with Pennoyer School District 79, a Northwest Chicago surburban elementary school, spends an average of $300 to $500 a year of her own money — without reimbursement — on supplies, teaching resources and decorations to make her classroom less bare and more warm and inviting to her young students.

“I recently spent $40 on balloons and a T-shirt so we could celebrate the third day of third grade in style,” she said.

As the year goes on, her personal expense climbs to over $1,000. She expects it to be over $1,000 — on top of any limited classroom budget provided by the school — this year as well.

“I have daughters in college. So this adds up when your personal finances are already stretched,” she said.

“The teaching profession is a real struggle. It’s why there’s a mass exodus happening. You don’t make a lot of money as a school teacher. Why do I do this, especially as it affects my own family financially? You do it for the love of kids and the job,” said Adkins, who’s been a teacher for 26 years.

In February 2023, there were nearly 150,000 more openings in public education than hires, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As more teachers quit over low salaries and other concerns, it’s exacerbating the ongoing teachers shortage in the United States.

Teachers routinely cover classroom needs out of pocket

More than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and other necessities for their students every year, according to the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country — and the amount they spend has steadily been creeping higher. Just before the pandemic, teachers spent an average of $500 out of pocket. That number is expected to be considerably higher for the 2023-24 academic year, reaching $800 or more, according to the NEA.

At the same time, a separate report by online learning platform Study.com found that nearly 70% of teachers cited persistent inflation as having a noticeable impact on their ability to afford classroom supplies on their own this year.