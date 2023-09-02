New York CNN —

If you stroll through the real or virtual aisles of a Japanese store, you might find Kit Kats in flavors like salt lemon, caramel pudding, whole grain biscuit, melon, and milk tea. Good luck finding those at Target or Walmart in the US.

Kit Kat aficionados know that to find the most interesting varieties, you have to shop outside of the US or go to specialty stores that carry imported goods. Why? Because Kit Kat is distributed by different companies in the United States and internationally. In the US, Kit Kat is sold by Hershey. In the rest of the world, Nestlé’s in charge.

That means different flavors across the globe, and different recipes — even two versions of a dark chocolate Kit Kat, Hershey’s and Nestlé’s, don’t taste the same.

Both companies sell more traditional Kit Kats than the seasonal or limited-time flavors. But those unusual flavors are a powerful marketing tool. They create buzz and urgency, which help decades-old brands like Kit Kat stay relevant.

Chocolate is poured on wafer bars at a Kit Kat factory in Japan. Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

Nestlé has embraced partnerships and, in Japan, a large number of seasonal and regional flavors.

Hershey tends to be more conservative with new flavor launches, following the tastes of just one market, the US. And with Nestlé churning out so many new flavors, Hershey doesn’t need to do as much, noted Lynn Dornblaser, director of innovation and insight for Mintel Consulting.

Hershey is “letting Nestlé do the heavy lifting when it comes to the really unusual flavors,” Dornblaser said, which means Nestlé is essentially marketing for Hershey. “It’s a really fascinating dynamic.”

As long as Nestlé is offering new flavors across the globe, Hershey can stick mostly to its tried and true favorites at home.