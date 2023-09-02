CNN —

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a cabinet proposed by the country’s new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin.

The announcement was published on a Thai government website, Royal Gazette on Saturday. Srettha has also been confirmed as the country’s Finance Minister.

Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday voted for Thavisin to be the country’s next prime minister, bringing an end to three months of political deadlock.

Srettha, 60, was the sole candidate put forward by the populist Pheu Thai Party which received the second largest number of votes in the May election.

That poll was won by a popular progressive party, Move Forward, which had proposed radical reforms, but its efforts to form a government were later stymied by the kingdom’s political elites.