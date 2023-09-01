LRO view from August 24, 2023
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of a fresh lunar crater, seen at the center of this image, on August 24.
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

A new crater has appeared on the moon, and it was likely created when Russia’s uncrewed Luna 25 mission crashed into the lunar surface.

Images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and released by the agency on Thursday reveal the fresh crater.

The Luna 25 spacecraft, Russia’s first lunar lander in 47 years, launched on August 10 and was expected to land near the lunar south pole a couple of weeks later.

FILE - In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Roscosmos, said Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, that the spacecraft ran into trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit arounthe moon. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
FILE - In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Roscosmos, said Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, that the spacecraft ran into trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit arounthe moon. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
Roscosmos/AP

Russian lander crashing into the moon may have broader implications for space race, experts say

But communication with the spacecraft was disrupted and Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, reported an “emergency situation” occurred while Luna 25 tried to enter a pre-landing lunar orbit on August 19.

Officials at Roscosmos later said engine failure was the likely cause of the crash.

The agency shared an estimate of the impact point on August 21, which allowed members of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team to send commands to the spacecraft the following day to take images of the site.

The orbiter took images during a four-hour period on August 24, revealing the new crater. The photos were compared with those captured of the same site before the crash, taken in June 2022.

LRO view from June 27, 2020
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter previously imaged the site in June 2022.
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

The new crater is close to the estimated impact point, leading the orbiter team to conclude it’s the likely final resting spot of Luna 25, according to a NASA release.

The crater measures 32.8 feet (10 meters) across and was 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) short of Luna 25’s intended landing target.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has circled the moon since 2009, has been used to spot and take images of impact craters created by previous missions that have crashed into the lunar surface, including India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.