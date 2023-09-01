CNN —

Crews in Florida will keep working to restore power and clear debris Friday after Hurricane Idalia flooded thousands of homes along its west coast – and outages have left thousands waking up in the dark as scorching heat has set in.

Hurricane Idalia inflicted record storm surge and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands after making landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, the strongest to touch down in Florida’s coastal Big Bend region in more than a century.

As of late Thursday, more than 90,000 homes and businesses across several counties reported power outages, according to PowerOutages.us. But officials say turning the lights back on is the top priority Friday after the hurricane damaged thousands of homes, made many roads impassable due to severe flooding and debris as well as downed trees and power lines.

“The bulk of the outages at this point are in that Big Bend region – a lot of the rural counties that bore the brunt of the storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday during a news conference. “And so that is priority number one to start getting those reconnected.”

The pressing need for power restoration comes as temperatures across the Big Bend region – the area between the panhandle and peninsula – are expected to continue seeing heat the that can feel as high as 95 degrees Friday. Some areas also don’t have clean running water.

A destroyed house is seen in Keaton Beach, Florida, on August 30. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Shonteria Hills found herself with few options when she tried to cool off at her local library in Monticello – a small city in Florida’s Jefferson County where thousands of power outages were active as of late Thursday – but couldn’t because it was also in the dark.

“That’s going to be very tough. That’s going to be very tough living in an area where it is extremely hot as it is,” Hills told CNN affiliate WCTV. “We’re already in the heat. No air. No food. We really don’t know how to survive this. We really need answers about when the power is going to be back on.”

Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday the biggest concern currently is power restoration, noting that mutual aid resources have been deployed and the US Army Corps of Engineers is on standby to assist.

Making matters even more challenging is that rain and humidity after Idalia barreled through caused temperatures to feel like they were well above 100 degrees Thursday.

The destruction Idalia left behind in Florida was not as severe as it could have been. Still, the ferocious storm flooded thousands of homes while ripping off roofs and dumping waist-deep water amounts onto many roads. As it weakened to a tropical storm, it also lashed the Carolinas with intense flooding and whipped up fierce winds in southern Georgia.

Residents express relief as cleanup begins

As of late Thursday, the exact death toll associated with Idalia as well as the extent of damage in Florida were unclear.

After DeSantis and Criswell toured the hard-hit communities of Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee on Thursday, they indicated witnessing significant flood damage.

Some residents told CNN they were relieved Idalia’s aftermath wasn’t as bad as they anticipated.

Anthony Altman, the businesses owner of EXPLORIDA, an ecotourism company that offers manatee and scalloping tours, said the impacts on his property could have been worse had he not prepared to evacuate ahead of the storm.

Aerial view of burned rubbles are seen where a house stood after a power transformer explosion in the community of Signal Cove in Hudson, Florida, on August 30 after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP/Getty Images

Altman said he rented a truck and moved his merchandise out of his business in Crystal River before Idalia made landfall, which he indicated helped minimize damage. Altman and his employees began the cleaning up, and they’re hoping to reopen soon.

“We got about 22 employees that are with us and that’s 22 families and all local, so we want to get open for them,” Altman said.

Meanwhile in Cedar Key – which is about 55 miles north of Crystal River – several houses along the water were destroyed while homes more inland appeared untouched. Heather Greenwood, who manages Cedar Key Bed & Breakfast on the island, told CNN she was relieved that her property suffered minimal damage.

“Look at what is positive about it all. I mean, our house is still standing. Some are not,” Greenwood said, noting there was no loss of life in her community.

But deaths have been reported elsewhere. Two men were killed in separate, weather-related crashes Wednesday morning as Idalia barreled across Florida, Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the state’s highway patrol said.

On Thursday, DeSantis said, “so far, there’s been one confirmed fatality and that was a traffic fatality in Alachua County.” It’s not clear why the governor and the highway patrol have different numbers for weather-related deaths. CNN has sought clarification.

And in Georgia, a man trying to cut a tree on a highway in Lowndes County died after a tree fell on him, Sheriff Ashley Paulk told CNN.

Officials praise residents obeying evacuation warnings

And although some deaths were related to Idalia’s wrath, some have said its impacts could have been much worse and credited both the accurate forecast and people’s decisions to follow evacuation warnings.

“It seems that people have heeded that call, and we’re grateful for that,” said Kevin Guthrie, who heads the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The governor echoed Guthrie’s stance: “I think those officials in those really hard-hit counties … did a good job. I think citizens responded very appropriately,” DeSantis said Thursday.

DeSantis also credited the accuracy of Idalia’s forecast.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first Idalia forecast last Saturday – back when the storm was near Cozumel, Mexico – and projected a US landfall within 10 miles of where it actually struck five days later, near Keaton Beach, Florida. And by then, at least 28 Florida counties had issued evacuation orders.

“These forecasts were pretty doggone accurate, particularly compared to what happened with Hurricane Ian – where we went in a matter of 48 hours to potentially having a Big Bend impact, then all of a sudden migrating all the way down to southwest Florida,” DeSantis said Thursday.

The low death toll was “probably something that most people would not have bet on four or five days ago, knowing how strong the storm was going to get,” DeSantis said. “So, my hat’s off to the people on the ground there who did a good job.”