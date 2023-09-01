Blendon Township Police shooting pregnant woman Ohio
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam: Pregnant woman accused of shoplifting shot by police
02:31 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Blendon Township Police shooting pregnant woman Ohio
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam: Pregnant woman accused of shoplifting shot by police
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rich lowry
Video Ad Feedback
'Time to put the wheels in motion': Rich Lowry calls for McConnell to step down
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia drone attack vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Louisiana doc
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm really sad': Gay doctor speaks out after fleeing state
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Josephine Wright
Video Ad Feedback
93-year-old great-great-grandmother sued by Hilton Head developers
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on what 'struck' her while reading Donald Trump's deposition
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A new video published by pro-Wagner PMC Telegram channel Grey Zone on Wednesday showed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claiming to be in Africa shortly before his death and assuring his audience from a moving vehicle that he is doing fine. It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but Prigozhin seems unbothered about his safety and well-being.
Video Ad Feedback
See what Prigozhin purportedly said days before his death
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Not Guilty': Trumps enters plea in Georgia election case
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Idalia Florida Kaye vpx 4
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastating aftermath Idalia left throughout Florida
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this screenshot from video, Sen. Mitch McConnell freeze up after a reporter asks a question.
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters
00:46
Now playing
- Source: WLWT
Mitch McConnell and Sanjay Gupta
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what struck Gupta about McConnell appearing to freeze at news conference
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
st elmo's fire thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
Pilots capture rare footage of lightning-like electrical phenomena
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Revellers pose for photographers as they arrive at the town hall square in the back of a lorry containing tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2023 in Bunol, Spain. Spain's tomato throwing party in the streets of Bunol, Valencia brings together almost 20,000 people, with some 150,000 kilos of tomatoes thrown each year, this year with a backdrop of high food prices affected by Spain's historic drought. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 11: A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. The FAA said it is gradually resuming flights around the country after an outage to the Notice to Air Mission System, a computer system that helps guide air traffic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
The world's top frequent flyer's best tips to avoiding flight delays
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Video Ad Feedback
New campaign ad attacks Trump by using his mug shot
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican drug seize 01
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican navy seizes boat with 10,000 pounds of cocaine
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer firing through the windshield of a pregnant woman’s car after she was accused of shoplifting at a grocery store in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb last week.

Ta’kiya Young, 21, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The video shows a Blendon Township police officer approaching Young’s driver’s side window outside a Kroger in Westerville and repeatedly telling her to get out of the car.

A second officer, who is also wearing a body camera, then steps in front of the vehicle.

“They said you stole something….get out of the car,” the officer at the window says, telling Young not to leave.

“I didn’t steal sh*t,” Young can be heard saying as the two argue back and forth with her window slightly ajar.

Police previously said a grocery store employee had notified police officers a woman who had stolen bottles of alcohol was in a car parked outside the store.

“Get out of the f**king car,” the officer standing in front of the car says, with his gun drawn and his left hand braced on the hood of the car, the video shows.

Young can then be seen turning the wheel of the car as the officer next to her window continues to urge her to exit the vehicle.

“Get out of the f**king car,” the officer in front of the car repeats as the vehicle begins to move slowly forward, the video shows.

A few seconds elapse and then the officer standing in front of the hood fires into the vehicle.

After the shot is fired, the officers run alongside the car yelling at the driver to stop.

The car rolls onto a sidewalk between two brick columns and into a building.

Police then call for backup and work to break the window to get to the driver, who appears to be slumped over to one side.

The body camera footage released by the Blendon Township Police Department blurred the faces of the officers. The footage is also edited and spliced together.

Young was pregnant at the time of her death and the fetus did not survive, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office previously said. Her cause of death is pending.

Police say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

The BCI probe could take “several weeks or months,” according to Steve Irwin, the press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which includes BCI. After investigators finish the examination, their findings will be forwarded to the county prosecutor who will make a decision on pursuing any potential charges, he said.

“Having viewed the footage in its entirety, it is undeniable that Ta’Kiya’s death was not only avoidable, but also a gross misuse of power and authority,” lawyers representing Young’s family said in a news release.

“After seeing the video footage of her death, this is clearly a criminal act and the family demands a swift indictment of this officer for the killings of both Ta’Kiyah and her unborn daughter,” they said.

Police say the officers haven’t “waived their rights as victims” in this incident and are withholding their identities, according to a news release from Blendon Township police.

“When Ms. Young drove her car directly at Officer #1, striking him, Officer #1 became a victim of attempted vehicular assault,” police said in a news release.

“When Ms. Young pulled away from Officer #2 while his hand and part of his arm was still in the driver’s side window, Officer #2 became a victim of misdemeanor assault,” they said in the news release.

Authorities said the officers worked quickly to help Young after the shooting, saying EMS was called 10 seconds after she was taken out of the car. The officer who fired the shot also grabbed a trauma kit and applied a chest seal to her wound in under two minutes after she was removed from the vehicle.

The officer who fired his weapon is still on administrative leave, but the second officer who was at the window is back at work. Chief John Belford said after he reviewed the videos, he didn’t see a reason to keep the second officer on leave.

“I returned him to duty, as our staffing is already very limited,” he said, noting both officers would still be subject to a “full administrative review” after the BCI investigation.