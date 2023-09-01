London CNN —

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate has slammed what it described as “Soros-funded interests” after media outlets claimed the Adani Group had used complex and secretive offshore operations to boost its market value, citing documents obtained by a network of investigative journalists.

The documents were unearthed by the non-profit Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which counts billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations among its financial backers, and its research was shared with media including The Guardian and the Financial Times. CNN has not reviewed the documents.

OCCRP says the Soros foundations account for 4% of its funding. It is also backed by the US State Department, the UK Foreign Office and the Ford Foundation.

Reporting on the OCCRP investigation, the Financial Times said it shone a spotlight on relations between Adani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exposed “bespoke investment structures” at a firm in Bermuda used exclusively by Adani associates to trade the group’s stocks.

The Financial Times said people familiar with the structures had claimed “parallel sets of books and a Russian doll of companies and funds” at the investment firm were used to mask the trades.

The Guardian reported that associates of the Adani family may have spent years discreetly acquiring stock in Adani Group companies via an undisclosed and complex operation in Mauritius during its rise to become one of the most powerful businesses in India.