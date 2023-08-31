Tropical Storm Idalia threatens the Carolinas with treacherous rain and flooding after pounding Florida and damaging thousands of homes

CNN —

Some communities across Florida’s west coast battered by Idalia’s deluge and ferocious winds endured a “life-changing event,” an official says, after the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region in at least 125 years delivered record water levels, damaged thousands of homes.

Idalia, after making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning, also battered parts of southeast Georgia and the Carolinas, flooding coastal areas and leaving hundreds of thousands of power outages. A tropical storm as of 2 a.m. ET Thursday, Idalia was causing dangerous flash flooding in parts of North Carolina and threatened more of the same through the morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm wreaked havoc as it smashed into Florida’s Big Bend area – the region between the panhandle and peninsula – near Keaton Beach on Wednesday morning, ripping roofs off buildings and flooding homes as it pushed feet of seawater onshore along a wide swath of the state’s west coast.

Many of the areas that bore the brunt of the storm aren’t equipped to handle such a powerful hurricane, US Rep. Jared Moskowitz said Wednesday night.

“In those areas, a lot of them are fiscally constrained. They don’t necessarily have the resources,” Moskowitz, who represents a South Florida district and used to lead the state’s Division of Emergency Management, told CNN.

“There are some communities that may never look the same and others that will get rebuilt that will look slightly different,” Moskowitz said. “This is a life-changing event for some of these counties.”

Local law enforcement surveys storm damage in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, August 30. Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg/Getty Images Donnye Franklin helps a friend try to get floodwaters out of his store in Crystal River, Florida, on August 30. Joe Raedle/Getty Images In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through a flooded street in downtown Crystal River on August 30. Joe Raedle/Getty Images People work to clear I-10 of fallen trees near Madison, Florida, on August 30. Sean Rayford/Getty Images A destroyed house is seen in Keaton Beach, Florida, on August 30. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Daniel Dickert wades through water and debris in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma Press Floodwaters surround the remains of a smoldering home in Hudson, Florida, on August 30. Joe Raedle/Getty Images A vehicle is partially submerged in Cedar Key, Florida, on August 30. Julio-Cesar Chavez/Reuters Rescue workers walk through water in Steinhatchee, looking for people in need of help on August 30. Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/Zuma Press Ken Kruse looks out at floodwaters surrounding his apartment complex in Tarpon Springs, Florida, on August 30. Joe Raedle/Getty Images People work to free a vehicle that was stuck in storm debris near Mayo, Florida, on August 30. Sean Rayford/Getty Images Makatla Ritchter, left, and her mother, Keiphra Line, wade through floodwaters after having to evacuate their home in Tarpon Springs on August 30. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Storm clouds are seen over a canal in Port Richey, Florida, on Tuesday, August 29. Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA A resident drives his golf cart over a bridge in Cedar Key, Florida, on August 29. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Shelves are left empty at a Target store in Gainesville, Florida, on August 29. Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg/Getty Images Florida's Fort Myers Beach is seen during high tide ahead of Hurricane Idalia on August 29. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images Reagan Ortagus, 1, sits in her car seat as her father, Tyler, fills sandbags in St. Johns County, Florida, on August 29. Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union/AP Electrical line technicians walk among hundreds of trucks at Duke Energy's staging location in Sumterville, Florida, on August 29. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP This satellite image, taken at 11:15 a.m. ET on August 29, shows Hurricane Idalia moving toward Florida. NOAA Ana Iris Aguiar stands at the front door of her home after Idalia passed La Coloma, Cuba, on August 29. Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters A man places plywood in front of a store in Cedar Key as he prepares for Hurricane Idalia on August 29. Marco Bello/Reuters Pike Electric workers fortify power lines in Clearwater, Florida, on Tuesday, August 29. Adrees Latif/Reuters A dog named Samson looks at his owner, not pictured, as he comes back to a flooded home in Playa Majana, Cuba, on August 29. Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters Furniture is piled high inside Victor Cassano's home in Suwannee, Florida, as he prepares for Idalia on August 29. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Kiosks at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter are covered in protective wrapping at the Tampa International Airport on August 29. All flights from the airport were canceled for the day Chris O'Meara/AP A couple is seen outside their house in a flooded area of Batabanó, Cuba, on Monday, August 28. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Home Depot employee Sharon Walsh fills a cart with cases of water as customers prepare for Idalia in Ocala, Florida, on August 28. Doug Engle/USA Today/Reuters A man is evacuated from a flooded street as Idalia made landfall in Guanimar, Cuba, on August 28. Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters Members of the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department help residents with sandbags on August 28. Chris O'Meara/AP Fort Myers Beach resident Christine Willis prepares to evacuate the area on August 28. Her home was destroyed in Hurricane Ian, and she and her husband lost everything. They said they are not taking any chances and will stay in a hotel until Idalia passes. Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today In pictures: Hurricane Idalia Prev Next

Officials urged thousands to evacuate before storm surge caused several record-high water levels from Tampa Bay through the Big Bend. The storm also downed power lines and caused flooding in parts of Georgia and South Carolina, including Charleston, and North Carolina, where flash flooding was reported early Thursday in Wilmington.

In Charleston, the storm tore down trees and led officials to close flooded roads, police said. Water also breached dunes at South Carolina’s Edisto Beach, the National Weather Service said.

There was “one unconfirmed fatality” in Florida in the storm’s aftermath, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

Earlier, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said two men were killed in two separate crashes Wednesday morning during severe storm conditions from Idalia. Gaskins said both deaths were weather-related. It’s unclear whether DeSantis was referring to one of these crashes. CNN has reached out to the agencies for clarification.

Another death was reported in Georgia’s Lowndes County, where man died after a tree fell on him as he cut a tree on a highway, sheriff Ashley Paulk told CNN.

A backyard of a house is seen flooded in Steinhatchee, Florida, on Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Here are other developments from the storm as of early Thursday:

Over the Carolinas early Thursday: As of 2 a.m. ET Thursday, Tropical Storm Idalia’s center was about 20 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is forecast to move just offshore of North Carolina’s coast later Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

North Carolina flooding: Between 2 and 5 inches of rain fell across portions of the southeastern parts of the state, including the Wilmington area, where a flash flood warning was in effect early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties were under the warning.

Flood rescues: First responders rescued about 150 residents from flooded neighborhoods in Florida’s hard-hit Pasco County, north of Tampa, the county fire rescue chief said. Some areas saw water surges between 3 and 5 feet.

Thousands of homes damaged: Between 4,000 and 6,000 homes were inundated with water in Florida’s Pasco County alone, according to county administrator Mike Carballa.

Historic water levels: South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor saw water its waters spike to higher than 9 feet, making it the fifth highest level ever recorded according to the National Weather Service said. Cedar Key, East Bay Tampa, Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg in Florida also experienced record storm surges.

Thousands in the dark: As of early Thursday, about 143,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida. Another 126,000 outages were in Georgia, about 34,000 were reported in South Carolina, and about 18,000 were in North Carolina, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

Residents urged to stay indoors: Florida officials are urging residents to avoid being outdoors as cleanup and search efforts remain underway. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett cited the dangers of downed trees and power lines.

Boil water advisory: Some areas in DeSoto, Dixie, Leon, Levy, Marion and Taylor counties in Florida are under boil water notices issued by the state’s health department.

Some school districts to reopen: At least 30 of 52 school districts that closed ahead of the storm will be open again Thursday, DeSantis said. Eight districts are set to reopen Friday.