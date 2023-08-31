CNN —

Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed Thursday that Republican megadonor Harlan Crow paid for private jet trips for Thomas in 2022 to attend a speech in Texas and a vacation at Crow’s luxurious New York estate, according to newly released financial disclosure forms.

In one instance, Thomas said he took the private transportation in May because of “increased security risk” following the leak of the Dobbs opinion that had occurred a few days earlier.

The forms also amend prior reports to include information that had been “inadvertently omitted” from past forms including a real estate deal between Thomas and Crow back in 2014.

Thomas made the disclosures after receiving an extension to file the yearly reports that were originally due in May 2023.

The filing comes as Thomas has been under fire from critics who say he has skirted ethics laws for years by failing to properly disclose luxury trips, real estate transactions and other gifts bankrolled by wealthy friends.

This story is breaking and will be updated.