CNN —

Texas’ Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a new law that prohibits most gender-affirming care procedures for minors in the state to take effect Friday, refusing to reinstate a district court judge’s stay on the law.

The law, known as Senate Bill 14, prohibits most minors from receiving treatment common for gender dysphoria, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Exceptions are provided for intersex patients and for some minors who were already receiving gender-affirming care before the law was passed, although those minors would be forced to “wean off” any drugs prescribed as part of a treatment plan.

This story is breaking and will be updated.