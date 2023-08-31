Taylor Swift’s tour enters her movie theater ‘Era’ as she brings record-breaking concert to the big screen

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Published 10:38 AM EDT, Thu August 31, 2023
Taylor Swift looks at the crowd at a concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26.
Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images
Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans sing along in Las Vegas on March 24.
Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift performs "Lover" with her band, backup singers and dancers in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 5.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift performs in Glendale, Arizona, during the opening weekend of "The Eras Tour" on March 18. Glendale was temporarily re-named Swift City in honor of the concert.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Swift performs her last show in Los Angeles on August 9. She was announcing the upcoming release of the album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."
Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images
Glow bracelets light up Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 16.
Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP
Swift performs "22" in Glendale on March 18.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Fans in East Rutherford trade friendship bracelets in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium on May 26.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/The New York Times/Redux
Phoebe Bridgers joins Swift to perform "Nothing New" in Nashville on May 6. Bridgers was also one of the opening acts.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans wait in line to buy tour merchandise outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 12.
Zack Wittman/The New York Times/Redux
Swift gives her hat to a young fan in East Rutherford on May 27. Each night of the tour, Swift selects one lucky fan to receive a signed hat at the end of her song "22."
Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift watches the music video premiere of "I Can See You" in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans react outside Lincoln Financial Field as Swift begins her set in Philadelphia on May 13.
Rachel Wisniewski/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Swift dances during the "Reputation" set in Atlanta on April 28.
Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans show the Ticketmaster queue from the parking lot outside Swift's show in Philadelphia on May 13. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/19/media/ticketmaster-apology-taylor-swift-tickets/index.html" target="_blank">Ticketmaster apologized</a> to Swift and her fans after a ticketing debacle in November made it difficult to buy tickets when they went on sale.
Rachel Wisniewski/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Swift smiles at a crowd in Nashville as it gives her a standing ovation for "Champagne Problems" on May 5.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift opens the "Midnights" set with "Lavender Haze" during a show in Glendale on March 17.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Swift sings "Look What You Made Me Do" while dancers in Glendale wear outfits from Swift's previous eras on March 17.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Swift performs with the band Haim in Santa Clara, California, on July 28.
Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift dances across the stage while singing "August" in Atlanta on April 28.
Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift performs the "Folklore" set in the rain in Nashville on May 7. The show was delayed several hours due to storms in the area.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans apply jewels on their way to Swift's show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 19.
Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Swift performs "Evermore" in Cincinnati on June 30. Each night, Swift chooses two surprise songs from her discography to play acoustically — one on guitar and one on piano.
Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images
Fans cheer in East Rutherford on May 26.
Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Swift makes a heart with her hands while performing "Fearless" in Glendale on March 18.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Swift performs "The 1" in Chicago on June 2.
Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift performs in Houston on April 21.
Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift and her backup dancers watch the premiere of the "Karma" music video while in East Rutherford on May 26.
Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift opens a show in Las Vegas on March 24.
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images
Swift wraps her arms around her backup singers, known as The Starlights, during the "Fearless" set in Las Vegas on March 24.
Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift announces the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a rerecording of her 2010 album, during her show in Nashville on May 5.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
"Swifties" arrive at a metro station temporarily renamed "Speak Now/Taylor's Station" in Inglewood, California, on August 3.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Swift performs the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" in Nashville on May 6.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Swift leaves the stage after the "Speak Now" set in Nashville on May 6.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Backup dancers join Swift during the "Reputation" set in Cincinnati on June 30.
Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images
Confetti falls as Swift closes a Nashville show with "Karma" on May 6.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
In pictures: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
CNN  — 

Baby let the games begin.

Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” to a movie theater near you starting this October, the singer announced in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote, adding that starting on October 13, the “concert film” is coming to theaters in North America – and tickets are already on sale.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift added, before quoting a special chant from her popular “Reputation” era song “Delicate” that’s become a custom at each “Eras” show.

Her announcement was accompanied by the trailer for the concert film, which was captured at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her six-night residency at the venue that capped off the domestic leg of her tour earlier this month.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” will play in AMC Theaters on their IMAX screens, and will run at least four showtimes per day in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a news release.

When tickets for the “Eras” tour first went on sale in the fall, Ticketmaster crashed due to the high volume of ticket buyers. To avoid this, AMC also noted in its news release that the theater chain has “upgraded its website and ticketing engines” to handle the influx.

“Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance,” the AMC announcement states.

Swift has been on her record-breaking “Eras” tour, her first tour since 2018, since March. Along the way, she’s been credited for boosting local economies in the US, and is on track to become the highest grossing tour of all time. The “Eras” tour concert film is likely a welcome announcement for the struggling movie theater industry, which has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Blank Space” singer is on the international leg of her “Eras” tour and next heads to Argentina in November.

Tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” are on sale now at AMCtheaters.com.

