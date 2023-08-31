Minneapolis CNN —

Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered a jobs report that only Baby Bear could offer: not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

The US economy added 187,000 jobs in July. While that figure was well below the breakneck pace of job growth over the past three years, it was roughly in line with the monthly average seen in the decade before the pandemic.

The unemployment rate settled back down a notch to 3.5%. The jobless rate has calmly drifted between 3.4% and 3.7% since March 2022, the month that the Federal Reserve began an aggressive inflation-fighting campaign that was wholly expected to slow demand and bring unemployment above 4%, if not close to 5%.