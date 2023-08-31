Hong Kong CNN —

Factory activity in China contracted for a fifth straight month in August, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus measures to bolster the faltering economy.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — which surveys larger companies and state-owned enterprises — stood at 49.7 in August, up from July’s 49.3, according to data released by the government’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while anything below that level shows contraction.

It was the third straight month that the index had improved from the previous month, and was better than economists were expecting.

However, China’s vast manufacturing industry has now been contracting since April, according to the data, and there was more evidence Thursday that other areas of the economy are weakening.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business activity in services and construction, stood at 51 this month, down from 51.5 in July, according to the NBS.

“The PMI surveys suggest a slight improvement in economic activity in August,” wrote analysts from Capital Economics. “But overall economic momentum remains weak and more policy support is needed to avoid a renewed slowdown later this year.”