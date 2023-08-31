CNN —

Google went on the offensive Thursday in a closely watched antitrust case dealing with the tech giant’s digital advertising dominance, questioning the motives of the Justice Department’s top antitrust official.

Google’s filing targets Jonathan Kanter, the US assistant attorney general for antitrust, and his widely reported past legal representation of Google-parent Alphabet’s corporate rivals, such as Microsoft, Yelp and News Corp, among others. Google’s attorneys argue that Kanter’s past clients create an ethical conflict and should raise doubts about the US government’s overall lawsuit.

In the filing to the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, Google lawyers cited years of advocacy by Kanter on behalf of his clients that were opposed to Google, as well as public remarks he has made in the past that Google said were evidence of bias. They also cited evidence in the case that, prior to joining DOJ, Kanter lobbied in a personal capacity for the agency to pursue an antitrust case against Google.

Kanter, the filing alleged, “is using public office to accomplish what he was unable to do in private practice on behalf of his paying clients.”

The Justice Department declined to comment on the filing.

Google’s allegations seek to reframe the DOJ’s suit from a cut-and-dry application of antitrust law by career DOJ staff into something more akin to a personal vendetta led by a single powerful individual and his ideological allies.

If it works, the effort could bolster Google’s claims in the case that the lawsuit violates the company’s due process rights and that the US government is selectively enforcing the law.