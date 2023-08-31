CNN —

At least 15 people were killed after a fire broke out at a house that was being used as a factory in the Metro Manila area on Thursday, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing local authorities.

Marcelo Ragundiaz, fire brigade chief for Barangay Tandang Sora district, said the homeowner’s child, whose age was not specified, was among those who died in the blaze in Quezon City. At least three people escaped, including the homeowner, he said.

Ragundiaz said the property was being used as a T-shirt printing warehouse. He said the blaze likely started in the middle of the building, which prevented most of those inside from escaping.

CNN is unable to verify the details of the incident independently, as calls to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BNF), BFP NCR Fire District 5 Quezon City, and emails to the local authorities of Quezon City were not answered.

The Quezon City government will investigate whether the homeowner violated building and fire codes, and if they had permits to use the property as a commercial building, CNN Philippines reported.

It comes just days after 10 people suffered burns and cuts resulting from a fire in a residential area of Quezon City on Sunday, according to CNN Philippines.