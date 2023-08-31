At least 38 people have died after a fire broke out in a five-story building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning, according to South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC.
Emergency services have responded and firefighters are working to put out the blaze, SABC reported.
Videos from the scene show huge orange flames engulfing the lower floor of a building, and scores of people who appear to have fled outside.
In a series of tweets shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to SABC.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.