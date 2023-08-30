CNN —

Hurricane Idalia roared across Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning as a dangerous and record-breaking Category 3 storm, leaving a deadly trail of destruction from powerful winds, pounding rain, and catastrophic storm surge.

Many organizations began preparing ahead of the storm’s arrival and are already on the ground responding to the disaster. You can help support relief efforts via the form below or click HERE.

Impact Your World will continue to monitor and vet ways to help and update as information comes in.