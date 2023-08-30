In an effort to help prevent the spread of misinformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated.
The technology, called SynthID, embeds the watermark directly into images created by Imagen, one of Google’s latest text-to-image generators. The AI-generated label remains regardless of modifications like added filters or altered colors.
The SynthID tool can also scan incoming images and identify the likelihood they were made by Imagen by scanning for the watermark with three levels of certainty: detected, not detected and possibly detected.
“While this technology isn’t perfect, our internal testing shows that it’s accurate against many common image manipulations,” wrote Google in a blog post Tuesday.
A beta version of SynthID is now available to some customers of Vertex AI, Google’s generative-AI platform for developers. The company says SynthID, created by Google’s DeepMind unit in partnership with Google Cloud, will continue to evolve and may expand into other Google products or third parties.