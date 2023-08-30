CNN —

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her childhood work schedule.

In the latest of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok videos, Cyrus reads an old schedule from when she was around 12 or 13 years old and starring on “Hannah Montana.”

Cyrus said she would wake up at 5:30 a.m. for hair and makeup, then start a long day of press, photoshoots, meetings and school. She would often work weekends, then have one day to rest before it was back to filming “Hannah Montana,” the singer added.

“I’m a lot of things but lazy ain’t one of them,” Cyrus said. “I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”

Cyrus is calling the shots these days, and has decided against touring for “Endless Summer Vacation,” the album she released in March.

She took to Instagram in May to explain her decision.

“Performing for you has been some of the best days of my life, and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades,” she said of her decision not to tour. “This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road. It isn’t what’s best for me right now, and if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever.”