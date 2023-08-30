CNN —

In many ways, San Francisco’s downtown is in dire straits. The city’s once bustling Union Square neighborhood — teeming with shoppers, diners, and tourists — has suffered declining foot traffic and closing stores.

Stores in the area, once crowded with shoppers, are now replaced by papered-over windows and “Retail for Lease” signs, according to Google Street View, which was last updated in June.

While in-person activities in many major cities in the United States have rebounded since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, San Francisco’s recovery has been strained. The downturn of the city’s Union Square is a microcosm of that struggle.

Mapping the exodus

Union Square has historically been a major commercial hub in the heart of San Francisco’s downtown. It serves as a venue for public events and it’s seen as a go-to tourist attraction in the city due to its high-end shops, departments stores and hotels. But lately, many well-known chains have announced exits from the area, including CB2, Anthropologie,