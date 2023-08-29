vpx unc students
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
01:52 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
vpx unc students
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chad myers vpx idalia
Video Ad Feedback
Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Firefighters work at the site of a helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28.
Video Ad Feedback
Fire rescue helicopter crashes near airfield
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Video Ad Feedback
Federal hate crime investigation underway after Jacksonville shooting
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway meadows split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash ramaswamy split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ramaswamy defends comments about White supremacy and the KKK
08:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump chris christie split
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 boston shooting 082623 GRAB
Video Ad Feedback
At least 7 hurt in Boston parade shooting, police say
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmaker posts about Jacksonville, Florida, shooting
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 06: Television host Bob Barker poses for photographers at his last taping of "The Price is Right" show at the CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles California. Barker has been the host of the "The Price is Right" for 35 years. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Bob Barker's career
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vivek Ramaswamy 082723
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jen Jordan Trump split video
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cornel West Bernie Sanders
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sea Lion Elam pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
school board meeting Chen pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Hostile conditions are pushing school leaders out of their jobs
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Will Georgia be Trump's Waterloo?
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A suspect is in custody but police still are looking for the weapon and the motive behind the fatal shooting of a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.

Neither the victim nor the assailant has been identified after the early afternoon shooting sent the university with more than 30,000 students into lockdown for hours. The suspect was detained about 90 minutes after the gunfire interrupted activities at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, a chemistry studies building.

“We want to ensure that we gather every piece of evidence to determine exactly what happened here today and why it happened,” UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference Monday evening. “It is too early in this investigation to know a motive for the shooting.”

Detectives won’t get clues into the motive until they speak with the suspect, he added.

Investigators have not found the firearm that was used in the shooting and it’s not known whether it was legally obtained, James said.

No one else was injured, officials said.

“This loss is devastating and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community. We will work to rebuild that sense of trust and safety within our community,” UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

James said it was unclear whether the victim and the assailant knew each other.

“That will hopefully be uncovered through interviews of the suspect as well as any witnesses that may be available,” he said.

Classes and campus activities were canceled Monday and Tuesday, officials said. This is the second week of fall semester classes at the flagship university of the 17-member UNC system.

After 911 calls about the shooting came in shortly after 1 p.m., university police issued an alert advising students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email. A witness on campus told CNN they were locked down in their building and saw armed officers searching campus.

Emergency responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus on Monday.
Emergency responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus on Monday.
Kaitlin McKeown/AP

Video from CNN affiliate WRAL showed a large number of police vehicles at the campus with their emergency lights flashing. At times, people walked out of nearby buildings in a single-file line with their arms in the air.

Police detained one person before the suspect’s arrest but they determined “very quickly” it was not the gunman, James said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., Guskiewicz said. The university continued in lockdown for a couple hours after the suspect was detained because authorities were working to confirm they had the right person and trying to find the firearm that was used, James told reporters.

The university has a student body of about 32,000, along with more than 4,000 faculty and 9,000 staff members.

The FBI is assisting in evidence gathering, officials said.

Forty-nine school shootings have happened in the US this year, including the UNC shooting – 34 have been reported on K-12 campuses and 15 on university and college campuses – according to a CNN tally.

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.