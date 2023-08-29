CNN —

Storms beginning with the letter “I” are the most common tropical system names to become retired in the Atlantic Ocean, and Idalia, headed toward the Florida coast, has the potential to be next on the list.

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization maintains a list of names for each of three oceanic regions and retires names after particularly deadly or destructive storms.

Three have been retired in just the past three years.

“The use of easily remembered names greatly reduces confusion when two or more tropical storms occur at the same time,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The lists are in a six-year rotation, so the 2023 list of possible hurricane names will be recycled again in 2029.

In the event that more tropical storms occur in a single season than available names for that year, it is then chosen from an approved alternate list of names.

For 25 years, the US only used women’s names to identify storms. Male names were first used in 1978.

The practice of using Greek letters as alternate names ended in 2020.

Dark clouds from Tropical Storm Idalia are seen in Havana on August 28, 2023. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Retiring a hurricane name

When a tropical storm is extremely deadly or destructive, or “the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity,” the name is retired, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is removed from the list, and another name replaces it.

Of the Atlantic retired list of names, those beginning with the letter “I” are the most prominent, with 14 names, which is about 15% of the list.

Hurricane Ian is the most recent “I” storm addition to the retired list. The 2022 storm was ranked a Category 4, causing more than 150 deaths.

Ian was the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history, causing $115 billion in damage, and third on the all-time list in the US, according to a National Hurricane Center report.

Hurricane Ida, another tropical storm, joined the “I” retirees in 2021 after claiming 87 lives in the US and 20 in Venezuela, according to the hurricane center’s cyclone report.

Retired Atlantic hurricane ‘I’ names

Ian (2022) resulted in 150 deaths

Ida (2021) resulted in 100 deaths

Igor (2010) resulted in 1 death

Ike (2008) resulted in 103 deaths

Inez (1966) resulted in about 300 deaths

Ingrid (2013) resulted in 32 deaths

Ione (1955) resulted in 7 deaths

Iota (2020) resulted in 84 deaths

Irene (2011) resulted in 48 deaths

Iris (2001) resulted in 50 deaths

Irma (2017) resulted in 150 deaths

Isabel (2003) resulted in 51 deaths

Isidore (2002) resulted in 9 deaths

Ivan (2004) resulted in 100 deaths

When a name is retired for one oceanic region, it can still be used in others.

Hurricane Dora of September 1964 was one of the three most devastating tropical storms of the year.

The name was retired from the Atlantic name list after causing historic damage across the southeastern US but is still in rotation of names for the Eastern North Pacific list, and was used earlier this year.