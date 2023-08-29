CNN —

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has been diagnosed with “a very treatable blood cancer,” and has started treatment, he announced on Tuesday.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in a statement.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.

Fellow lawmakers were quick to express sympathy in response to the news.

In a tweeted statement, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said there is “no stronger fighter.”

“There is no stronger fighter than @SteveScalise. Steve is as tough and kind as they come, and he has beaten so many unbeatable odds. The Legend from Louisiana is beloved by his colleagues and America and we know he will fight this next battle with that same resolve,” Stefanik posted.

“We are proud to stand by to support Steve and his family as they embrace strength and faith in this next challenge,” she added.