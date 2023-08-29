CNN —

After months of intense lobbying, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ebullient about the upcoming transfer of Dutch, Norwegian and Danish F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian air force.

In many ways, the US-made F-16 is the ideal platform for the Ukrainians. It’s multi-role: it can provide air cover for troops, attack ground targets, take on enemy planes and intercept missiles. And it’s available: European air forces have plenty of F-16s and are phasing them out. There is a ready supply of spare parts; and the F-16 can operate with a variety of weapons systems.

The need is critical: Russian air superiority, especially on the southern front, has stymied the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and inflicted heavy casualties on Ukrainian units. With the right armament, F-16s could deter Russian fighter-bombers from approaching the battlefield.

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Netherlands' Air Force.

But just when the F-16s will fly combat missions is at the mercy of many variables – training programs which are only now getting underway, getting support infrastructure in place, the type of weaponry deployed. There’s a delicate balance between the urgent need to get the F-16 into Ukrainian colors and the thorough preparations required to make the most of the aircraft.

Then there’s the question of how many F-16s would make a difference on the battlefield. Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have committed to providing Ukraine with more than 60 jets, but some will have to be used for training and there will be a maintenance cycle.

Col. Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s air force spokesman, believes that two squadrons, each of 12 planes, would begin to turn the tables.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pictured sitting in an F-16.

But the F-16 has never gone up against Russian air defenses in the real world. It’s critical to establish the best possible role for it.

“The idea of F-16s flying over the front lines and breaking the stalemate is just not viable - it’s just too dangerous,” said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Russian air defenses are very formidable.”

Rapid training

Training programs are getting underway for the first batches of Ukrainian pilots – in Denmark, Romania and the United States. (Greece has also offered to train pilots.) These will take longer than the three or four months suggested in some quarters for pilots who have no experience flying Western combat planes.

First, there is a big difference between basic training (take-off, fly, land) and operating in combat mode as one of a group of planes in range of well-entrenched Russian air defenses.

One F-16 pilot told the online military publication “War Zone” that the plane is intuitive. “You turn it on, you push the throttle up, you go and fly.”

“But to learn how to fight with it, to learn how to use missiles, we will take around six months,” Ihnat acknowledged.

An F-16 pictured in the Netherlands.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that “six to seven months is the minimal period that should be seriously taken into account.”

Even that timetable is ambitious. Western pilots graduating from other planes require about nine months to gain full proficiency – and that doesn’t include training for specific combat scenarios. Also, the cockpit layout of an F-16 is a whole lot different from that in a MiG-29 – the Soviet-era jet commonly flown by Ukrainian fighter pilots.

Add to that, pilots would require English-language proficiency. Ihnat says about 30 Ukrainian air force pilots have adequate English, the absolute minimum required to stand up two squadrons.

There would be the additional task of learning how to operate Western weapons such as Adva