Hong Kong CNN —

Hundreds of workers are slated to strike at two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia belonging to Chevron starting next week, after unions voted for work stoppages in an ongoing labor dispute.

Offshore Alliance, which represents the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said it had given the energy giant notice on Monday night of more than “20 types of industrial action, including numerous work bans and complete stoppages of work.”

The boycott will start next Thursday, following an almost unanimous series of votes by union members, according to the alliance, which has a combined 500 workers across Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities.

The two sites are hugely significant. If strikes were to stop production at both facilities for a month, around 7% of global supply would be lost, according to Daniel Toleman, a principal research analyst of global LNG at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, who focuses on Asia.

“Asian buyers and Chevron would need to look for alternatives to meet their commitments,” he told CNN.

“If a strike were to go ahead, prices would rise, particularly if industrial action escalates, and it is unclear how long it would last. However, if strikes are called off, prices will likely drop in the near term.”

News of the planned strikes pushed European natural gas prices higher Monday, with the price of Dutch natural gas, the regional benchmark, climbing 8% to €37.6 ($40.7) per megawatt hour.