London CNN —

The UK government has delayed health and safety checks on food imports from the European Union for the fifth time in three years amid fears that the extra controls will push up food prices and disrupt vital supplies.

The latest foot-dragging demonstrates that Britain is still struggling to come to terms with the painful consequences of leaving the European Union in January 2020, which has piled costs on UK businesses and weighed on trade, investment and, ultimately, economic growth.

Brexit has already contributed to Britain’s particularly high inflation by introducing friction into the country’s most important trading relationship, and hitting the value of the pound, which has made imports more expensive. A recent study by the London School of Economics found that Brexit was responsible for about a third of UK food price inflation since 2019, adding nearly £7 billion ($8.8 billion) to Britain’s grocery bill.

The UK government is anxious to avoid doing anything that makes matters worse. Tuesday’s announcement also highlights long-running concerns that border checks on food imports from the EU — which supplies 28% of the food consumed in Britain — could choke off supplies.

The government said Tuesday that extending the deadlines would “give stakeholders additional time to prepare for the new checks.”

Under the revised timetable, health certification for “high-risk food” and “medium-risk” animal and plant products, which was previously due to be introduced at the end of October, will be pushed back to January 2024. Physical inspections have been pushed back to the end of April, with the final controls on EU imports — safety and security declarations — postponed to October 2024.

Some UK industry groups welcomed the latest delays to border checks, which, they said, will add costs and friction to supply chains.

“These Brexit checks will fuel food price inflation whenever they are brought in, and so the longer they are held off the better,” said Shane Brennan, CEO of the Cold Chain Federation.

The association — representing businesses that deliver perishable produce, which needs chilled storage — is worried that some smaller EU suppliers may simply stop exporting their products to the United Kingdom in the face of new and costly bureaucracy.

But industry groups also urged the government to provide certainty for businesses, which have repeatedly prepared for checks only to see deadlines deferred.