August 30, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at North Korea, which is reopening its borders to some people for the first time since the covid-era shutdowns. The nation is considered one of the last country’s on the planet to do so. And, an update on Hurricane Idalia, the storm is predicted to hit the coast of Florida early Wednesday at Category 3 strength. Then, if you look to the sky tonight, there’s a chance you might see a “once in a blue moon” opportunity. Finally, something very different was found in the ocean in Wildwood New Jersey, a message in a bottle all the way from Ireland. All this and more on today’s episode of CNN 10.

