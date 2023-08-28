CNN —

An ethnic studies professor who was accused of claiming to be Native American has agreed to part ways next year with the University of California Riverside following a complaint filed by colleagues, documents show.

The separation agreement between the university and Andrea Smith, a tenured professor, cites “a complaint signed by 13 faculty members alleging that Professor Smith has made fraudulent claims to Native American identity in violation of the Faculty Code of Conduct provisions concerning academic integrity.”

Despite acknowledging the complaint, which was filed last year, the university did not launch a formal investigation and no findings were made regarding the allegations, according to the document obtained by CNN.

The separation agreement makes clear that Smith “denies and disputes all allegations contained in the complaint.” CNN has reached out to Smith for further comment.

“The nine-page separation agreement will bring a negotiated end to Professor Smith’s employment with the university,” university spokesperson John Warren said in a statement.

Warren declined to share the complaint filed by faculty noting, “It’s up to the signers to identify themselves.”

Though the agreement was finalized in January, Smith’s employment with the university will run through August 2024, at which time her resignation will take effect.

Until then, Smith remains eligible to teach “all university courses for which she is qualified.” She is currently listed on UCR’s website as “on sabbatical.”

After her resignation date, Smith will be eligible to retire as emerita professor and receive UC benefits, according to the agreement.

Earlier this year, another California professor issued an apology for claiming to be Native American.

University of California Berkeley Associate Professor Elizabeth Hoover previously stated she grew up believing she was Mohawk on her mother’s side and Mi’kmaq on her father’s, but that questions raised about her true identity had prompted her to do genealogical research, which resulted in her finding no records of tribal citizenship for any family members.

Hoover remains part of UC Berkeley’s faculty.