CNN —

Chadwick Boseman may be gone, but he is not forgotten.

Monday marked three years since the “Black Panther” star died, and some of his Marvel co-stars took to social media to remember their friend.

Lupita Nyong’o, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2018 “Black Panther” movie, on Monday posted a black and white photo from that same year she said she took of the actor while in South Korea.

“Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman’s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again,” Nyong’o wrote.

She continued, “We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

“Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept,” she added. “But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence.”

Boseman died in August 2020 while at home with his family and wife by his side after battling colon cancer since 2016, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account at the time. He was 43.

The actor had become a global star through inspiring performances in films such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Marshall” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

He is most well known for starring as King T’Challa in 2018’s hugely popular “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity Wars” movies, and went on to reprise the role in 2019’s “Avengers: End Game.”

Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister Shuri in the Marvel franchise, also remembered Boseman on Monday by reposting a 2022 video of him on her Instagram stories, writing “always celebrating you king. Love always.”

Daniel Kaluuya paid tribute to his “Black Panther” co-star as well on Monday, sharing a photo of himself with Boseman and Danai Gurira on his Instagram stories.

As Nyong’o wrote at the end of her post on Monday, “Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”