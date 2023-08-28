The Amazon delivery sign is seen on the exterior of the Amazon warehouse in Palmdale, California, on July 25, 2023. When they unionized, Amazon tried to get rid of them. In California, more than 80 delivery drivers are currently rebelling against the e-commerce giant, with a strike that could have major implications for the way it operates in the United States. For the past month, workers have been marching every morning in front of the warehouse in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, to slow down the vans carrying the company's packages. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images