Start your week smart: Jacksonville shooting, Wagner chief, Marines killed, auto workers, Bob Barker

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 9:02 AM EDT, Sun August 27, 2023
Sheriff T.K. Waters speaks at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
CNN  — 

This summer has been one for the record books with “Barbie” raking in more than $1 billion at the global box office and two of music’s biggest superstars — Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — each on track to exceed that figure with their respective world concert tours. Take a look at CNN’s by-the-numbers comparison of the year’s two most monumental entertainment events.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • The gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, had earlier been turned away from the campus of a historically Black university — just blocks away from the site of the shooting that targeted Black people, authorities said.
    • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious Russian mercenary leader believed to be on board a plane that crashed Wednesday, has been confirmed dead by Russian authorities after genetic testing was completed. The head of the Wagner private military company was one of 10 people on the plane.
    Three US Marines died and several were wounded after an Osprey aircraft crashed during military exercises in Australia. Five others were taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition.
    • Members of the United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved possible strikes at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis next month, as the union tries to protect members during the transition to electric vehicles in the years ahead.
    • Bob Barker, the “Price Is Right” host whose silky-smooth command, impish sense of humor and advocacy for animal welfare issues made him a beloved fixture on television for more than 35 years, has died. He was 99.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be in China this week to meet with senior Chinese government officials and US business leaders. The visit comes at a critical time for the world’s second-largest economy — and for the Biden administration’s relationship with the country and its leaders. China’s economy is in trouble, and some economists and market analysts fear the contagion could spread beyond its borders. Meanwhile, China continues to crack down on US and other foreign companies doing business in the country, and a retaliatory battle is escalating over the future of AI and other technologies that governments around the world believe are critical for national security.

    Also on Monday, the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is expected to set a trial date. Special counsel Jack Smith is pushing for a trial to start on January 2, just days before the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. Trump’s defense team, meanwhile, hopes to delay his day in court — as well as his other cases — until after the November 2024 election. Trump is not required to appear at the hearing. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out the first details of her sprawling anti-racketeering case against Trump, his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and 17 other co-defendants at a federal court hearing.

    It’s the 60th anniversary of the historic March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom — best remembered today for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

    Tuesday
    President Biden will host Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles for talks on regional economic development and “safe and orderly migration,” the White House said. Many migrants pass through the Central American country while making their way to the US-Mexico border.

    Wednesday
    Grab the bug spray and head outside to catch a glimpse of the super blue moon, which will reach its peak around 9:30 p.m. ET. Despite its name, the moon won’t actually appear blue. Want to know why? Find out here!

    Friday
    We wrap up the workweek with the monthly employment report for August. The state of the labor market is one of the key indicators that the Federal Reserve pays close attention to when deciding the course of interest rates. On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said additional interest rate hikes are still on the table and rates could remain elevated for longer than expected. The Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point in July to a range of 5.25-5.5%, the highest level in 22 years, following a pause in June. The central bank will hold its next meeting in mid-September.

    One Thing: Scenes from a Trump-less GOP debate
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, the show visits Milwaukee for the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. We hear from the CNN political team as they break down the top moments and how front-runner Donald Trump stands to benefit — despite not participating. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    This <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/24/politics/trump-mug-shot-analysis/index.html" target="_blank">booking photo</a> of former US President Donald Trump was taken in Atlanta on Thursday, August 24. Trump was booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results. His booking number was P01135809. He is the first former US president with a mug shot.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office
    Spanish players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, August 20. Olga Carmona's goal in the 29th minute was the only scoring in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/19/football/womens-world-cup-final-spain-england-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">1-0 victory over England</a>. It's the first time ever that Spain has won the tournament. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the Women's World Cup</a>.
    Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images
    Firefighters and volunteers work to extinguish a wildfire near the Greek village of Dikella on Tuesday, August 22. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/europe/gallery/greece-wildfires/index.html" target="_blank">Greece is struggling with dozens of wildfires</a> as Europe swelters under yet another extreme heat wave.
    Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg/Getty Images
    People wearing Tyrannosaurus rex costumes race at the Emerald Downs track in Auburn, Washington, on Sunday, August 20.
    Lindsey Wasson/AP
    Viktoria Aksenova assesses damage at her apartment after it was hit by Russian shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, August 23.
    Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
    Republican presidential candidates raise their hands during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/politics/takeaways-republican-debate/index.html" target="_blank">debate in Milwaukee</a> on Wednesday, August 23. This was after they were asked whether they would support former President Donald Trump if he was the GOP nominee and he was convicted in a court of law. Only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, did not raise his hand. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, second from left, appeared to wag his finger. The other six candidates — former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, US Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — raised their hands. Trump, the GOP front-runner, skipped the debate.<br />
    Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
    A woman walks past soldiers taking part in an anti-terror drill at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, August 22.
    Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
    American Alexis Holmes runs past the Netherlands' Femke Bol, who had fallen just before the finish line during a mixed 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, August 19. The US team set a new world record in the event, finishing with a time of 3:08.80.
    Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
    A participant celebrates after reaching the prizes during a greased-pole climbing competition in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, August 17. It was part of the country's Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach.
    Dita Alangkara/AP
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, August 24. "I did nothing wrong," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-georgia-surrender-indictment-08-24-23/h_f0d3690dac70a28a64248287ac1b8a21" target="_blank">Trump told reporters</a> before boarding his plane.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/15/football/gallery/lionel-messi/index.html" target="_blank">Lionel Messi</a> and his Inter Miami teammates hoist the Leagues Cup trophy after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/20/sport/lionel-messi-inter-miami-leagues-cup-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the final</a> in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 19. It is the 44th trophy of Messi's career, making him the most decorated men's footballer in the sport's history, according to ESPN.
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
    Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson raises his fist, acknowledging people in the gallery during a special session of the state legislature in Nashville on Monday, August 21. According to The Tennessean, <a href="https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/politics/2023/08/21/live-updates-tennessee-legislature-special-session-public-safety-guns-starts/70618843007/" target="_blank" target="_blank">the session</a> focused on public safety and mental health in the wake of a deadly school shooting that took place in March. Pearson was one of the two Tennessee lawmakers who were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/06/us/tennessee-democrats-office-removal-vote/index.html" target="_blank">expelled over a gun control demonstration</a> that took place on the House floor in April. They were later reinstated.
    George Walker IV/AP
    People hold electronic candles during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, August 23. They were protesting Japan's decision <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/21/asia/japan-fukushima-wastewater-release-decision-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima</a> into the ocean.
    Lee Jin-man/AP
    A motorcade carrying former US President Donald Trump leaves the Fulton County jail on Thursday, August 24.
    Austin Steele/CNN
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who staged a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in June, speaks in a video address that was published on Telegram on Monday, August 21. Two days later, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/europe/russia-wagner-prigozhin-plane-crash-intl/index.html" target="_blank">he was presumed dead in a plane crash</a> northwest of Moscow.
    PMC WAGNER/Reuters
    Lightning strikes a clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, August 22.
    Hammad Al-Huthali/AFP/Getty Images
    Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump's most outspoken attorneys in 2020, speaks to reporters outside the Fulton County jail after he was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/politics/giuliani-fulton-county/index.html" target="_blank">booked in Atlanta</a> on Wednesday, August 23. Giuliani is one of 19 co-defendants indicted in the Georgia election subversion case. He was charged with 13 crimes, including breaking the state's racketeering act, engaging in various criminal conspiracies, and soliciting a public officer in the state to violate their oath.
    Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times/Redux
    This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, August 22, shows wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/weather/gallery/maui-fire-gallery/index.html" target="_blank">Catastrophic wildfires</a> have killed dozens of people on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and the blaze that devastated Lahaina is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years, officials said. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.
    Jae C. Hong/AP
    Erick Alvarez, Roderick Alvarado and Grheri Barcelo, a trio of brass musicians from the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, perform in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, August 21. They were traveling with Care Van Edinburgh, which was offering food and support to the homeless and people in crisis.
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
    A man floats on a paddle board off the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 24.
    Bruna Prado/AP
    Thick smoke billows from a vacant factory in Jackson, Michigan, as <a href="https://www.mlive.com/news/jackson/2023/08/massive-fire-destroys-old-factory-in-jackson-four-firefighters-injured.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">firefighters battle a blaze there</a> on Tuesday, August 22.
    J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot/AP
    Members of the indigenous Maasai community sing and jump Tuesday, August 22, during the inaugural Maa Cultural Week in Kenya's Narok County. The festival aims to promote peace, tourism and cultural exchange.
    Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
    Orthopedic technician Mike Unmacht, of the medical supplies company Lammert Scherer, adjusts a bionic arm for Dominika Frycz in Mainz, Germany, on Friday, August 18. The arm was made with a 3D printer.
    Max Schwarz/Reuters
    A view of the Fulton County jail on Thursday, August 17. This is where former US President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were required to turn themselves in by noon on Friday, August 25.
    Cheney Orr/Reuters
    US pole vaulter Katie Moon reacts after an attempt at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, August 23. She and Australian Nina Kennedy <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/24/sport/katie-moon-nina-kennedy-pole-vault-world-championships-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">shared the gold medal</a> — the first time that has happened in the history of the World Championships.
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images
    Cars are stranded in floodwaters in Canton, Michigan, on Thursday, August 24. Heavy rainfall led to street flooding in the Detroit area.
    David Guralnick/Detroit News/AP
    Drag artist Emma Gration hides on the terrace of a bar in Beirut, Lebanon, after a <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanon-drag-show-derailed-by-crowd-angry-conservative-men-2023-08-24/" target="_blank" target="_blank">drag show was cut short by an anti-LGBT group</a> screaming homophobic chants on Wednesday, August 23, according to the Reuters news agency.
    Emilie Madi/Reuters
    The motorcade of former US President Donald Trump arrives at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday, August 24.
    Will Lanzoni/CNN
    The Zaandam, a Holland America cruise ship, passes by the Ram Island Ledge Light at the mouth of Maine's Portland Harbor on Thursday, August 24.
    Robert F. Bukaty/AP
    People cool off at a water park in Zhengzhou, China, on Thursday, August 17.
    VCG/Getty Images
    An aircraft prepares to land in Mumbai, India, as schoolchildren cheer for India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Tuesday, August 22. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/world/chandrayaan-3-lunar-landing-attempt-scn/index.html" target="_blank">India successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the moon</a>, becoming only the fourth nation ever to accomplish such a feat.
    Rajanish Kakade/AP
    A rainbow appears over Coors Field during a Major League Baseball game in Denver on Saturday, August 19. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/17/world/gallery/photos-this-week-august-10-august-17-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 31 photos</a>.
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
    What’s happening in entertainment

    In theaters
    Denzel Washington returns to the big screen as former government assassin Robert McCall, aka the Equalizer. In what is being billed as the third and final chapter of the franchise, McCall is now retired and living in a peaceful Italian village. Cue the Mafia — and let the bloodshed begin. It’s worth noting that the film also features Dakota Fanning, Washington’s co-star in 2004’s “Man on Fire.” “The Equalizer 3” opens on Friday.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …

    Simone Biles makes a run at history later today at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California. Biles, who will compete in the vault and uneven bars, could become the only gymnast — man or woman — to win eight US all-around titles. Her seven titles are tied with Alfred Jochim. After the opening day of competition, Biles is in first place with a score of 59.3 — 2.75 points ahead of the field.

    Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on Women’s World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso has triggered a crisis in Spanish soccer, with world governing body FIFA suspending the president and Spain’s women’s coaches resigning en masse.

    The PGA golf season winds down today with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and someone is going home with a boatload of money — $18 million, to be exact. That’s the grand prize in the final event of the FedEx Cup. Viktor Hovland currently stands atop the leaderboard.

    The US Open tennis tournament begins Monday in Queens, New York.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 74% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    ‘Blue Moon’
    Welcome this week’s super blue moon with this early 60s doo-wop hit performed by The Marcels. (Click here to view)

