CNN —

Eight months after Stephen “tWitch” Boss, beloved DJ for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and TV personality who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” tragically died, his wife and fellow dance cohort Allison Holker has returned to the dance floor.

“Truly felt so good to dance again,” Holker wrote in the caption of a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday.

In the video, Holker is seen smiling and full of energy while dancing to Missy Elliott’s “Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch” with friend and choreographer Brittany Russell.

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that,” she wrote, before thanking Russell “for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

It’s the first time since Boss’s death Holker posted a dance video to her Instagram page, after the couple regularly posted similar videos to their popular social media accounts that showcased themselves performing choreographed dance routines together in their home.

Russell also posted the video on her Instagram Stories Saturday, writing she’s “beyond proud” of Holker. “And just like that, we leaned on each other and danced,” Russell also wrote, adding “the smiles tell it all.”

Boss died by suicide in December 2022. He was pronounced dead in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, CNN confirmed via the Los Angeles County Coroner at the time. He was 40.

Holker and Boss were all-star dancers on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010 and connected romantically. They wed in 2013 and share three children.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement shared with CNN at the time of Boss’s death. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”