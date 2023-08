CNN —

Multiple people have been shot in what Boston police describe as an “active, ongoing scene” on Saturday morning, according to a police department spokesperson.

Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

Police are responding on scene and a spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.