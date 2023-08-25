Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That…”

Samantha Jones returned for one brief, shining moment and it was glorious.

Kim Cattrall revived her “Sex and the City” character for the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That…” via a cameo at the beginning of the episode.

In it, Samantha calls Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) to reveal she was planning to fly from London to surprise her at her “last supper” in which Carrie was gathering her friends to bid farewell to her apartment.

Carrie is touched to learn that Samantha planned on coming to New York for one night only just the event.

“Well, it is your apartment and I have to pay my respects,” Samantha says. “So put me on speaker. Go ahead, put me on speaker and hold up that phone.”

She then thanks the apartment for being a “f***ing fabulous, fabulous flat.”

After some more playful chatter, Samantha blows a kiss into the phone as she hangs up and then holds the phone to her heart.

Writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King says the moment was improvised by Cattrall.

During an episode of “And Just Like That… The Writers Room Podcast,” King confirmed that the moment was not in the script.

“It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing a moment,” the showrunner said. “And it’s really nice.”

King also expressed his disappointment that Cattrall’s phone call as Samantha had leaked before the episode as it was his plan to surprise viewers when Carrie’s phone rang and it was Samantha.

