Los Angeles CNN —

The global inflation crisis put the world’s central banks in lockstep for the past year, raising rates nearly in unison. But the economic landscape has changed, and diverging policies could spell trouble down the road.

So how should central banks coordinate when their economies are headed in opposite directions?

It’s a topic that will likely be on the table this week as central bankers from around the globe descend on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy” at the annual economic policy symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve.

Working through post-pandemic shocks

Communication and coordination between central banks have been vital for the past three years. And since the start of the pandemic, international monetary policy has looked striking similar. From the United States to Saudi Arabia to Malaysia, many major world economies slashed interest rates to historically low levels in March 2020 to stimulate their economies amid Covid lockdowns. Many have since begun to hike interest rates aggressively in the last two years.

But while the early years of the pandemic affected much of the world’s economy in similar ways, the rebound has not been identical, and some countries, including the United States, are recovering faster than others.

International monetary policy — once in lockstep — is beginning to diverge.

Stalled rebound in China

The Chinese government surprised investors earlier this week by deciding not to cut a key interest rate that influences mortgages. And it cut its one-year rate, which affects personal loans and business loans, for the second time in three months.

The move comes as Chinese consumer spending, factory production and investments in long-term assets like property or machinery all slumped last month. Youth unemployment has hit record highs, while an ongoing real estate and