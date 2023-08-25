New York CNN —

Most of the year, people visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to ski, fly fish or simply enjoy the region’s vast natural beauty. But for three days in late August, the city situated in the heart of Grand Teton National Park transforms into Woodstock for economists.

There, top economists from across the globe rub shoulders with one another and mingle with reporters and investors hungry for clues about their economic outlooks. But instead of the Grateful Dead, the headliner of the festival taking place from August 24-26 is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (who admits he is a Deadhead).

He’ll take the stage at the 46th such festival hosted by the Kansas City Fed, formally known as the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, at 10:05 a.m. ET on Friday. But despite all the hype, his “set” could last under 10 minutes, like last year. And yet, those brief remarks in 2022 were powerful enough to roil markets.

Setting the stage: the economic backdrop

Inflation has slowed significantly since last year’s Jackson Hole conference, alongside glimmers of a cooling labor market. But it’s uncertain how long that will last without more rate hikes. It’s possible the Fed’s actions so far are insufficient to keep inflation slowing.

On the other hand, because there are lags between the time the Fed acts and when its actions are felt across the economy, there’s a risk the Fed will end up inflicting more pain than what’s needed to get inflation to the bank’s 2% target if it raises interest rates too high.