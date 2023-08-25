CNN —

When the world’s top finance officials and central bankers gather for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank later this year, the future of Africa may take center stage.

Due to be held in Marrakech, Morocco, in October, it will be the first IMF-World Bank meeting that has taken place on the continent in 50 years.

The timing is ripe as African countries grapple with sluggish growth, food insecurity and debt distress. But, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, the continent’s youthful demographic also makes it an area rich in opportunity. Ahead of the meeting, Georgieva spoke with CNN’s Eleni Giokos about Africa’s economic recovery and future.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

CNN: According to IMF reports, the levels of inflation and public debt we’re seeing in Africa have not been seen in many decades. Does this worry you, and what are you going to try and achieve during your annual meetings?

Georgieva: Of course, we are very concerned about the financial squeeze on low-income countries. It comes from the fiscal space evaporating because of the impact of Covid, it comes from high levels of debt and high interest rates. When we go to Morocco, our most important short-term priority globally is to bring inflation down so we can see interest rates going down.

Why is that so critical? Growth needs to pick up. We are very concerned that the whole world is not doing so well in productivity and growth. For low-income countries, when the world slows down, opportunities for them also slows down. Critical meetings, like this one, bring the world together to address how we can overcome short-term challenges as well as the longer-term challenges of slow growth and a fragmenting world.