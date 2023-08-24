CNN —

A suspected tornado in southern Michigan flipped several cars on an interstate Thursday night as a powerful round of severe thunderstorms brings heavy rains, strong winds and widespread power outages across southern portions of the state, forecasters say.

A confirmed tornado hit near the city of Williamston and the neighboring town of Fowlerville at about 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids. The tornado’s warning was canceled at 9:51 p.m., but the area could still see tornado-inducing storms.

More than 330,000 customers are without power in the state Thursday night, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. The number is expected to increase as storms roll through.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for southern Michigan until 1 a.m. ET.

The biggest threats include battering wind gusts of up to 85 mph, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes.