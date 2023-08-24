Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the Men's 400m Hurdles Final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
The Norwegian described his historic win as "extra special."
Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Karsten Warholm once again dominated the hurdles track – not only regaining his hard earned title of world champion, but becoming the first athlete to ever win three 400m hurdles crowns.

The frontrunner in this event since his world championship title in 2017, the Norwegian suffered an injury-plagued, disappointing 2022.

But on Wednesday at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the 27-year-old demonstrated why he is a force to be reckoned with, gaining momentum throughout the race to sprint ahead of American Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands and Jamaican Roshawn Clarke to finish first in 46.89 seconds.

“It was the perfect run for me. I was able to keep my form in the first 250m and I know that the guys were running their asses off and would be very tired. It was just left for me to turn on the turbos over the last 100m and the race was mine,” he said of the final.

“[The other competitors] went out super hard, but I knew they were going to get it tough in the end. I knew I would have the most left on the home stretch.”

Karsten Warholm, of Norway clears the final hurdle ahead of Kyron Mcmaster, of the British Virgin Islands and Rai Benjamin, of the United States to win the gold medal in the Men's 400-meters hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Warholm clears the final hurdle ahead of Kyron Mcmaster of the British Virgin Islands and Rai Benjamin of the United States to win the gold medal.
Petr David Josek/AP

Warholm added that this year’s gold is “extra special” because it signifies his “good little comeback story” following last year’s disappointing run with injuries and form.

“I love racing. I put everything in my life into this and having an injury is tough, but it also motivated me to come back and get the gold back again,” he said.

“It feels a bit sweeter this year. You have to fight and I have a fighting spirit in these moments. It gets the best out of me. I’m still hungry for more and more. You need to have that to chase the gold medals.”

McMaster took the silver in 47.38, while Benjamin was awarded bronze for his 47.56.