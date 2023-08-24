Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on state charges related to the Georgia election subversion case.

The former president and 18 other co-defendants were named in the 98-page indictment, which was unsealed on August 14. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accuses Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others of being part of a broad "criminal enterprise" after Trump lost the election in Georgia.

This is now the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing. Earlier this month, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. In June, a federal grand jury in Florida charged Trump in Smith's classified documents probe, and in March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president on business fraud charges related to a hush money payment to an adult film star. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of those cases.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024 and is the GOP front-runner, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of targeting him politically.