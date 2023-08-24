Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on state charges related to the Georgia election subversion case.

The former president and 18 other co-defendants were named in the 98-page indictment, which was unsealed on August 14. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accuses Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others of being part of a broad "criminal enterprise" after Trump lost the election in Georgia.

This is now the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing. Earlier this month, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. In June, a federal grand jury in Florida charged Trump in Smith's classified documents probe, and in March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president on business fraud charges related to a hush money payment to an adult film star. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of those cases.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024 and is the GOP front-runner, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of targeting him politically.

Members of the group Blacks for Trump give an interview outside of the jail on Thursday.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
A TV reporter takes a live shot outside of the jail early on Thursday.
Austin Steele/CNN
The evening sun illuminates the jail on Wednesday, August 23.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald Trump's most outspoken attorneys in 2020, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/politics/giuliani-fulton-county/index.html" target="_blank">speaks to reporters</a> outside the jail after he was booked on Wednesday.
Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times/Redux
Mike Boatman waves a Trump flag in the parking lot across from the jail on Wednesday. He said he has been to 59 rallies to support Trump since 2016.
Kendrick Brinson/The New York Times/Redux
From left, Trump attorneys Marissa Goldberg, Jennifer Little and Drew Findling are seen in the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, August 21. The lawyers met with the district attorney's office before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/21/politics/fulton-county-da-office-negotiations-trump/index.html" target="_blank">the details of Trump's bond agreement</a> were released.
Nicole Craine/The New York Times/Redux
The Atlanta skyline is seen behind the Fulton County jail on August 17.
Cheney Orr/Reuters
Fulton County District Attorney <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/politics/fani-willis-fulton-county-district-attorney/index.html" target="_blank">Fani Willis</a> speaks at a news conference in Atlanta on August 14 after her office charged Trump and 18 co-defendants.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/08/politics/annotated-trump-indictment-georgia-election-dg/" target="_blank">The 41-count indictment</a> returned by the Fulton County grand jury was unsealed on August 14. It includes 13 charges against Trump.
Rebecca Wright/CNN
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney looks over the indictment papers on August 14.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A person looks out a window at the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14.
Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan leaves the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14. He was one of the witnesses who testified before the grand jury. "It was a very serious atmosphere, as you would expect, and one that was, you know, a back-and-forth conversation," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-fulton-county-georgia-08-14-23/h_72b297abd631cfe721d381f3ffc84c8a" target="_blank">Duncan told CNN's Erin Burnett</a>. "And I was certainly honored to answer their questions to the best of my ability, and that's what I did for of my period of time that I was in there."
Alex Slitz/AP
A protester carries a sign saying "Fani: Just do it!" outside the courthouse on August 14.
Hilary Swift/The New York Times/Redux