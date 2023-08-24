New York CNN —

“Barbie” is now the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year, taking the crown away from “Super Mario Bros.”

According to studio estimates, “Barbie” has made $575.4 million at the American box office as of Thursday, edging past Mario’s domestic haul of $574.2 million.

“Barbie’s” run to the top was faster than “Mario’s,” reaching the record-breaking title in only 34 days since its release. It took Mario, Luigi and the gang 138 days to cross the $574.2 million benchmark in the United States, according to Deadline.

Since premiering July 21, “Barbie” has broken numerous records. The film made $155 million domestically in its opening weekend, marking the largest opening weekend of the year and the biggest-ever debut for a female director. In the weeks to follow, it also was crowned Warner Bros. Discovery’s highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 blockbuster, “The Dark Knight.”

Last week, “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than three weeks ago — a feat achieved by only about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed director Greta Gerwig as the highest-grossing female movie director in history.

The movie’s reign at the top of the box office came to an end last weekend, when “Blue Beetle” unseated “Barbie.” The newest DC superhero film grossed an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” slipped to second, bringing in $21.5 million, according to studio estimates.

