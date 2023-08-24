A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

With Nvidia earnings out of the way, the next test for US markets is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s annual speech at the Jackson Hole economic summit on Friday.

When Powell spoke this time last year at the Kansas City Fed symposium in Wyoming, he warned that interest rate hikes would mean “pain” for US households. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index sank 1,000 points in response.

Will history repeat itself?

At its most recent meeting in July, the Fed unanimously voted to raise interest rates to a range of 5.25-5.5%, their highest level in 22 years. Minutes from that meeting, released this month, revealed that central bank officials worried inflation wouldn’t slow further unless the labor market and US economy continue to cool down.

“Participants continued to view a period of below-trend growth in real GDP and some softening in labor market conditions as needed to bring aggregate supply and demand into better balance and reduce inflation pressures sufficiently to return inflation to 2% over time,” the minutes said.

While inflation has cooled significantly since last year, it remains above the Fed’s 2% target. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3% for the 12 months ended in June.

Some investors say they expect Powell to reiterate the Fed’s commitment to tamping down inflation while acknowledging the progress that’s been made.

But the market is unlikely to react quite as dramatically this time around, they say, partly because Powell’s speech will likely be similar to the kind of commentary he has delivered following recent policy meetings.