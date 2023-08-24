The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, and you can enjoy it while also trying out pumpkin-based dishes.
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Pumpkin is a squash and doesn't taste like cinnamon and syrup on its own — but it can be delicious.
Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty Images
Pumpkin in traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving isn't the only way to use this fall ingredient.
Anjelika Gretskaia/Moment RF/Getty Images
You can make your own pumpkin spice flavor to use in coffee, tea or chai. (Check out the recipe link in the story.)
RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images
Pumpkin spice blend is usually a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves.
Wirestock/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Pumpkin spice blend can even be added to alcoholic drinks.
Maria Bogdanova/iStockphoto/Getty Images
When you use real pumpkin and not a canned puree, you control the level of sugar and spices in the finished food.
by Elena Veselova/Moment RF/Getty Images