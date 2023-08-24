Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) —
Farmers have a long history of cross-breeding plants. However, once it was understood how to splice DNA and alter it in a plant, the technology was used to enhance certain traits in crops, making them more resistant to some pests and fortifying them with more nutrients. The first genetically modified food approved for human consumption by the Food and Drug Administration was the Flavr Savr tomato in 1994. It was modified to not get quickly squishy and thus survive transport with flavor and texture in tact. Soybeans are one of the most commonly modified plants. Today, the FDA is considering whether to approve genetically modified salmon, which can grow twice as fast as their nonmodified brethren.