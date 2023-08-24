The warnings were there. Speculation about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s eventual fate began soon after his march on Russia two months ago.
The Wagner chief may have initially survived the aftermath of his failed insurrection, but many had expressed doubts over his future. That remains unclear on Thursday, a day after the mercenary leader’s plane fell out of the sky.
No evidence has been presented that points to the involvement of the Kremlin or Russian security services in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown and Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation.
What is known is that the bombastic mercenary boss – once one of the country’s most powerful oligarchs and a member of Putin’s trusted inner circle – appears to have joined an ever-growing list of high-profile Russians who have fallen from the president’s good graces and died in mysterious circumstances.
Bill Browder, a Putin critic and the largest fore