SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Wells Fargo customers use the ATM at a bank branch on August 08, 2023 in San Bruno, California. The Securities and Exchange Commission has fined Wells Fargo and several other banks over $500 million for using private messaging apps to discuss company business without keeping records. Wells Fargo received the largest fine of $200 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
New York CNN  — 

More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system Thursday, according to Downdetector, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards.

“There is an issue with our banking systems currently. Our technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience while we research this issue,” the bank tweeted.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank told CNN in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.