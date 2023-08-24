New York CNN —

To hear Republican presidential candidates describe the US economy, you’d think it was in a deep recession, with growth and productivity choked off by President Joe Biden’s policies.

The reality is decidedly less bleak — and far more nuanced.

In fact, the US economy is growing — fast.

For most workers, the past two years have been especially favorable, with roughly two positions available for every job seeker. Inflation, while still painfully high, is cooling. Real wages, adjusted for inflation, are finally on the rise.

As much as Biden can’t claim credit for all that good economic news, Republicans can’t, in good faith, blame Biden for all of the bad news, either.

GOP candidates who slammed Biden’s economic agenda in Wednesday’s primary debate are seizing on a real issue of voter frustration, but that reality is based more on vibes than facts.

The economy is strong, but most Americans say they don’t feel good about it, according to polls. A CNN poll published earlier this month showed a majority of Americans feel the economy is getting worse.

And a key gauge of consumer sentiment showed that optimism fell earlier this month after being on an upswing throughout the summer.

That disconnect is largely because of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight it — a one-two punch that has made everything from groceries to housing less affordable.

Here’s what’s really going on.

Inflation

Fox News opened the GOP debate Wednesday night with a video of Wisconsin voters describing their frustrations over high prices — by far the biggest economic pain point for the Biden administration.

Even though inflation has come down significantly, from 9.1% last summer to 3.2% now, prices overall are about 18% higher today than they were in late 2019, just before the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There’s no denying thos