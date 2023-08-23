CNN —

Officials in Pittsburgh say they are engaged in an “extremely active” situation with shots “continuing to be fired” after the sheriff’s office attempted to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, according to several police agencies

The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

“At this point there is only one suspect,” Manko said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.